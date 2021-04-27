Terry Wayne Hart
|Terry Wayne Hart, Paris, Tennessee
|79
|Henry County Medical Center ER
|Friday, April 23, 2021
|11:00 A.M. Friday, April 30, 2021
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Jason Hart (son)
|Memorial Cemetery
|5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Thursday; after 10:00 A.M. Friday until service
|October 12, 1941 in Cottage Grove, Tennessee
|Lavelle Davidson, Jimmy Alton, John Austin Hart, Micah Hart, Russ Hart and Cameron Hart; Honorary Pallbearer: Daniel Hart
|Vance W. Hart and Alva G. Simpson Hart, both preceded
|Patty Leckie Hart, Paris, Tennessee; married: Nov. 23, 1962
|Jason (Jennifer) Hart, Harrison, Arkansas
Keith (Julie) Hart, Spring, Texas
|Janice (Herman) Jackson, Paris, Tennessee
Wynell Lewis, Alexandria, Virginia
Linda Kay Boadway, preceded
|Vance Alfred Hart, Lon A. Hart, and Mike Hart, all three preceded
|John Austin, AnnaGrace, and Ava Beth Hart; Daniel, Micah, and Jaycee Hart.
|Wayne is also survived by in-laws, Wanda and Mackie Gallimore of Puryear and Glenn Leckie of Murray, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.
|Mr. Hart was a longtime, active member of East Wood Church of Christ and of the Paris Rotary Club. Wayne coached little league and Babe Ruth baseball in Henry County for countless seasons. He was the owner of Bon Ton Cleaners for many years, where he took great joy in helping people look their best; after retiring from the cleaners Wayne still stayed busy with many alterations. He truly loved his family and was so proud of his grandchildren.
Memorials made to: Tennessee Children’s Home, P.O. Box 10, Spring Hill, TN 37174-0010