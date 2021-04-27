Terry Wayne Hart

Mr. Hart was a longtime, active member of East Wood Church of Christ and of the Paris Rotary Club. Wayne coached little league and Babe Ruth baseball in Henry County for countless seasons. He was the owner of Bon Ton Cleaners for many years, where he took great joy in helping people look their best; after retiring from the cleaners Wayne still stayed busy with many alterations. He truly loved his family and was so proud of his grandchildren. Memorials made to: Tennessee Children’s Home, P.O. Box 10, Spring Hill, TN 37174-0010