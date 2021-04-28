TDOT releases Transportation Improvement Plan for fiscal year 2022-2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has released its plans for fiscal year 2022-2024.

According to the state, TDOT’s program brings nearly $2.6 billion to 68 projects across the state.

TDOT says 58 are bridge projects, with 21 on state highways and the rest on local roads.

“Investing in infrastructure is an important part of driving economic opportunity throughout our state,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “This funding, particularly for rural Tennessee, will help to keep Tennesseans safe and moving in the right direction.”

TDOT’s plan also includes transit, rail, waterways and aviation projects, and statewide initiatives.

To see TDOT’s full Transportation Improvement plan, click here.