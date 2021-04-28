Teapot Festival continues with taco salads in Trenton

TRENTON, Tenn. — Trenton Teapot Festival events continued Wednesday with a luncheon.

Many members of the First United Methodist Church in Trenton gathered to host a luncheon for the community.

Women from the church gathered to prepare and sell taco salads for the community.

“Most people like taco salads, so we thought that would be the easiest way to do it. I know people are disappointed that we didn’t have our hundreds of different salads, but maybe next year will be a better year,” said Betty Poteet, a member of the First United Methodist Church.

The church typically hosts a salad luncheon once a year, but due to COVID-19, decided to have taco salads to go this year.

They prepared 100 taco salads and sold out before the event ended.