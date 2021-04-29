Wreck involving semi-trucks blocks parts of I-40 Thursday morning

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A wreck Thursday morning on Interstate 40 blocked traffic for several hours.

The wreck happened around 11:30 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-40 near Mile Marker 71.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, EMS services, and Madison County Fire Department responded to the crash.

Officials say two tractor trailers and two other vehicles were involved in the wreck.

No serious injuries were reported, and fire department officials say the occupants of all the vehicles refused medical treatment at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.