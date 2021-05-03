Gibson County sheriff offers free class on deadly force

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office announced it will be offering a class discussing the use of deadly force.

The goal of the class will be to review the policy for deadly force, as well as its related laws.

The sheriff’s office says the class should be under two hours long. You will not need your firearm and you will be required to sign a “hold harmless,” according to the sheriff.

The class is on Saturday, May 29 at 6:30 p.m. at the Gibson County Correctional Complex.

Those interested in the class should email Capt. Cody Childress at cchildress@gibsonsheriff.com or Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas at sheriffthomas@gibsonsheriff.com.