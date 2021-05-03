Opening ceremony held for 83rd West Tennessee Strawberry Festival

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Tennesseans celebrated the first night of the 83rd annual West Tennessee Strawberry Festival.

Humboldt Mayor Marvin Sikes says this tradition has been around since 1930, and says the event has only been canceled twice.

“We’ve missed two. One of those was in World War II, and we missed last year,” Sikes said.

Last year the event was missed due to the pandemic. Sikes says that is what makes this year that much sweeter.

“People are just ready to get out and be a part of something again. So I just want people to come on and let this be the new beginning of the new year,” Sikes said.

The opening ceremonies included games, a petting zoo, and fresh-off-the-grill food.

Sikes presented the key to the city to the strawberry festival hostess queen and territorial queen. The night ended with a firework show.

Strawberry Festival volunteer, William Clanton says he can’t choose a favorite festival event. He loves it all.

“It’s just a tradition. It’s probably the biggest tradition in West Tennessee, definitely northwest Tennessee for sure. The excitement that the community really gets into this is amazing,” Clanton said.

The West Tennessee Strawberry Festival will continue all week, with events happening all throughout each day.

Some of those include the Junior Floats parade on Thursday, the Grand Floats parade on Friday, as well as a barbecue cookout.

For more information on event times and dates, click here.