Alex Winford Moore was born September 22, 1929 in Brownsville, Tennessee. He lived most of his adult life in Somerville. He was a member of the Hall of Fame in Haywood County where he was a star athlete in baseball and football. Alex attended Memphis State University where he met the love of his life, Martha Frances Fowler. They moved to Somerville where he coached high school football and taught at Fayette County High School.

In 1957, Alex went to work for his father-in-law and began a career in agriculture. Later, he brought his sons, Howell and Tommy, into the farming operation, and today both of his grandsons, Win and Bradley, are partners in the cotton gin and farm. Alex also served as the first president of the Somerville County Club and the chairman of the Farm Service Agency (FSA) County Board for many years. He was a loyal member of the First United Methodist Church of Somerville.

In 1988, Alex was inducted into the M-Club Hall of Fame at the University of Memphis after an illustrious collegiate career. He also enjoyed fishing and sports, especially the Memphis Tigers. He loved spending time with his friends and family and was always the life of the party. Alex’s stories will live on forever. He was a master storyteller with a great sense of humor. One of his most endearing characteristics was his generosity and love for his family and others. He was truly a Fayette County treasure and loved by many. Mr. Moore departed this life Monday morning, May 3, 2021.

Mr. Moore was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Martha Frances Fowler Moore; his parents, Robert and Colleen Moore; and his brothers, Robert Moore and Kendall Moore. He leaves two sons, Howell Moore and wife Debbie and Tommy Moore and wife Tanya. He also leaves his beloved grandchildren, Win Moore and wife Amanda, Mauri Moore, Bradley Moore and wife Meranda, and Brooke Jenkins and husband Zach. He leaves behind six great-grandchildren, Colin, Ellie Cate, Harris, Henry, Mattie and Liza.

Funeral Services for Mr. Moore will be held at 3 P.M. Thursday, May 6, 2021 at First United Methodist Church of Somerville with Rev. Brent Porterfield officiating. Interment will follow in the Somerville City Cemetery. A visitation for Mr. Moore will be from 4 to 8 P.M. Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel near Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Win Moore, Bradley Moore, Zach Jenkins, Jim Moore, Wesley Parks and Rodney Parks. Honorary pallbearers will be William Springfield, Elliott Lambert, Michael Horton, Hugh Parks, Tom Eubank, Dr. Jason Sullivan, Sydney Wilson, Harold Pattat Sr., Billy Wilson, Bobby Moore and Sonny Waddell.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or First United Methodist Church of Somerville, 202 S. East Street, Somerville, TN 38068.

