Jackson-Madison County School System to relocate central office

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School officials are making changes for some buildings.

Some of those changes being made for students and staff are to provide more space and opportunities in Jackson-Madison County Schools.

“Everything we do is tied to our core values: judgment, motivation, courage, support and service. So thinking about using good judgement, did we really want to let a historic building sit vacant,” said Greg Hammond, the chief of staff and public information officer for JMCSS.

The historic building that Hammond speaks of is Jackson High School. Currently, it is Madison Academic Magnet High School.

On Monday, JMCSS Superintendent Dr. Marlon King announced plans to relocate the district’s central office to the existing Madison Academic building on Allen Avenue.

This will be done once students and staff move into their new location by the University of Memphis Lambuth Campus.

Hammond says there are plenty of opportunities that come with this decision.

“So just thinking about the opportunity to put this support structures in one location, whether it be safety, whether it be parent support, whether it be health initiatives for students and families,” Hammond said.

He says the district’s central office will still be utilized for programs, mostly for teachers in the school system.

He also says once the construction for the new Madison Academic campus is finished, it will give students more state of the art opportunities.

“It is going to be a beautiful, state on the heart building when it is finished. Thinking about it just providing opportunities for students, especially when you think about the science lab, just the updated facilities and amenities,” Hammond said.

Hammond says more projects and constructions for schools are in the works as well.