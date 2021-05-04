Larry Warf
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
|Name: City & State
|Larry Warf, Palestine Community, Henry, Tennessee
|Age:
|74
|Place of Death:
|His residence
|Date of Death:
|Monday, May 3, 2021
|Funeral Time/Day:
|11:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 5, 2021
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Jerry Lee, Brent Dial, and Bill Lutz
|Place of Burial:
|Memorial Gardens in Covington, Tennessee with 3:30 P.M. graveside service prior to interment
|Visitation:
|After 10:00 A.M. Wednesday until time of service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|November 23, 1946 in Covington, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Brent Dial, Reuben Swarey, Doug Brockman, T.J. Frey, David Hayes, Bill Lutz; Honorary: Christian Hayes
|Both Parents Names:
|Mack Warf and Mary Frances Cranford Warf, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Cathy Jean Jones Warf, survives in Henry, TN; married: August 11, 1967
|Daughters: City/State
|Jennifer Hayes, Paris, Tennessee
Amanda Leigh Warf, preceded
|Sisters: City/State
|Donna (Mike) Cochran, Covington, Tennessee
Karen Morris, preceded
|Brothers: City/State
|Mack Warf, Jr. and Keith Warf, both preceded
|Grandchildren:
|Lindsay (T.J.) Frey, Evie Leigh Hayes, Christian Parker Hayes
|Great-grandchildren:
|Lyza Leigh Gallimore
|Other Relatives:
|Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends
|Personal Information:
|Mr. Warf was a Baptist by faith. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and working in his garden. Larry worked and retired from Paris Bldg. Supply with 30 years of service. He was a U.S. Army Veteran from 1968 to 2007 and served 2 years in Iraq. He was a kind friend to many and enjoyed helping others in every way he could. Larry was also a loving husband, father and grandfather.