Larry Warf

Name: City & State Warf Larry FinalLarry Warf, Palestine Community, Henry, Tennessee
Age: 74
Place of Death: His residence
Date of Death: Monday, May 3, 2021
Funeral Time/Day: 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 5, 2021 
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Jerry Lee, Brent Dial, and Bill Lutz 
Place of Burial: Memorial Gardens in Covington, Tennessee with 3:30 P.M. graveside service prior to interment
Visitation: After 10:00 A.M. Wednesday until time of service
Date/Place of Birth: November 23, 1946 in Covington, Tennessee
Pallbearers: Brent Dial, Reuben Swarey, Doug Brockman, T.J. Frey, David Hayes, Bill Lutz; Honorary: Christian Hayes
Both Parents Names:  Mack Warf and Mary Frances Cranford Warf, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Cathy Jean Jones Warf, survives in Henry, TN; married: August 11, 1967
Daughters: City/State Jennifer Hayes, Paris, Tennessee

Amanda Leigh Warf, preceded
Sisters: City/State Donna (Mike) Cochran, Covington, Tennessee

Karen Morris, preceded
Brothers: City/State Mack Warf, Jr. and Keith Warf, both preceded
Grandchildren: Lindsay (T.J.) Frey, Evie Leigh Hayes, Christian Parker Hayes 
Great-grandchildren: Lyza Leigh Gallimore
Other Relatives:  Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends
Personal Information: Mr. Warf was a Baptist by faith. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and working in his garden. Larry worked and retired from Paris Bldg. Supply with 30 years of service. He was a U.S. Army Veteran from 1968 to 2007 and served 2 years in Iraq. He was a kind friend to many and enjoyed helping others in every way he could. Larry was also a loving husband, father and grandfather.

 

