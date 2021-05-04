Larry Warf

Personal Information:

Mr. Warf was a Baptist by faith. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and working in his garden. Larry worked and retired from Paris Bldg. Supply with 30 years of service. He was a U.S. Army Veteran from 1968 to 2007 and served 2 years in Iraq. He was a kind friend to many and enjoyed helping others in every way he could. Larry was also a loving husband, father and grandfather.