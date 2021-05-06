Services for the Bishop Elroy Hicks, age 79 of Humboldt, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, 1:00 P.M., at the All Nations Church Of God in Jackson, Tennessee. The interment will be in the Rosehill Cemetery in Humboldt, Tennessee.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00-6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.

He will lie in state at the Church on Saturday, from 12 Noon until time of service.

The Live Webcast for Bishop Hicks, will begin on Saturday, at 12:55 P.M., C.S.T. . If you are viewing via Desktop, Laptop or IPad; log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com and go to his Obituary, click Photo/Video then click Play. If you are viewing via Smartphone go to our website, click on his Obituary and click Media. For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.