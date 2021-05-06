Jackson Generals, Ballpark announce summer plans

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Generals announced plans Thursday to expand entertainment opportunities at the Ballpark at Jackson this summer.

According to a news release, the Ballpark will host the Winnipeg Goldeyes from the American Association beginning May 21. The release says border issues due to COVID-19 led to an opportunity for Jackson to host the Major League Baseball Partner League team for 2021, which is part of the Generals’ long-standing commitment to maintain baseball in West Tennessee.

A full schedule will be released later. The home schedule kick off is currently set for May 21 through May 23.

Later this month, the Ballpark will host USA Championship Wresting, as well as the Ohio Valley Conference Baseball Tournament, the release says.

In June, the Ballpark will host MercyMe on June 3, and Shadrack Christmas Wonderland is currently scheduled to return from Nov. 13 through January 8, 2022.

Jackson Generals General Manager Marcus Sabata announced Thursday that the Generals are expected to play again in April 2022 under the Southern League.

