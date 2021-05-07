Annual city-wide yard sale held in McKenzie

MCKENZIE, Tenn. — McKenzie hosted the first day of their two day annual city-wide yard sale on Friday.

Vendors started selling their items at 7 a.m., and sales started to die down in the evening.

Yard sale vendor Danna Sutton says she and her daughter have been busy all day.

“Business was outstanding. We had people all day long and hardly had time to eat lunch,” Sutton said.

Sisters Mary-Kate and Elizabeth Via say this is their third year participating in the yard sale. But they add that their interest started long before that, with their mom.

“We’ve been doing, basically, our whole life and she thought it was a good idea. Since our house is on the highway, it would be great exposure. Our first one did really well, so we have just done it every year after that,” Mary-Kate Via said.

And they say this year was no exception.

“We’ve had two sheds full, all of this was full. We’ve brought in a lot of stuff for this, a lot,” Mary-Kate Via said.

Vendor Jennifer Ognibene says they do they’re part of the yard sale to declutter their house.

“Just to clean out my attic and get rid of lots of stuff,” Ognibene said.

Sutton says they wouldn’t have had such a great day without the people that came to check it out.

“It’s a great yard sale and the people are so nice and have been so nice and pleasant, and we really enjoyed it,” Sutton said.

If you missed out on Friday, the McKenzie yard sale will continue on Saturday with sales that weren’t available on Friday.