Jackson State athletics to host baseball camp in June

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson State Community College athletics program is hosting a baseball camp.

Jackson State says the program is for kids six to 12-years-old, and will be from June 2 to June 4 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

JSCC says it will cost $75 for each child. It will be held at the Jack Martin Field, according to JSCC.

To download an application, click here.

For more information, call (731) 424-3520 with the extension 50273. You can also email cwinders@jscc.edu.