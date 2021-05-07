Jackson State honors former President Dr. Allana Hamilton

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson State Community College is honoring one of their former presidents.

Jackson State honored former President Dr. Allana Hamilton, who died at 55-years-old in February after suffering a stroke in October and being diagnosed with cancer.

Hamilton was the vice chancellor for academic affairs with the Tennessee Board of Regents.

Previously, she was the fifth president of Jackson State Community College for almost three years.

“She was the kind of person who always had her door open for any employee at any hour of the day. We like to think of her as our personal Dolly Parton. She was just well loved among the community, well respected, hard working, and she was an educator first. So she really understood the importance of the faculty role on campus,” said Dr. Liz Mayo, a professor of English at JSCC.

Friday afternoon, everyone on campus was invited to come together to honor Hamilton’s legacy.

The faculty council raised money to plant a Chestnut Oak tree in her memory.

Faculty members read poems, spoke about Hamilton, and played the song “Blackbird” for people to reflect and remember her.

“It’s so important to us to take a few moments to reflect on who she was and what she meant to this institution, and to our students, our faculty, staff and to our community. She really was the perfect example of a servant leader,” said Heather Freeman, administrative assistant to the president.

Freeman spent a lot time with Hamilton during her time as president.

She says, everyday, she would strive to teach others about education, the importance of it, and how it improved peoples lives.

“Her mission in life was to build others up and help them to believe in themselves and accomplish whatever their dream may be, and she encouraged each of us to do that every day, just as she did as an educator herself,” Freeman said.

If you would like to see the memorial tree Hamilton, it is located on the lawn east of the nursing parking lot.