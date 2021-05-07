Miss Volunteer America moving to May 2022

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Miss Volunteer America Pageant has announced the national pageant is now scheduled for May 7, 2022.

Organizers say the move is to allow states with pageants time to reopen and will allow more flexibility for state organizations to find locations for competitions.

Any organization holding a pageant in summer 2021 will still be able to send their representative to the national pageant.

Miss Tennessee Volunteer is still scheduled to be held in Jackson, beginning June 16 with a new Miss Tennessee Volunteer to be crowned on Saturday, June 19 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center.