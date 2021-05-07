Northeast Middle School honors of life of former teacher

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local middle school is celebrating a teacher’s life and work after his death.

Northeast Middle School students, staff, and family members came together Friday to honor the life of Johnathan Norment, a computer literacy teacher at the middle school who died last week.

As the band played the national anthem, Northeast Middle staff stood around the school’s flagpole reflecting on the memories Norment left behind.

Principal Michael Morris says he touched the hearts of many not only as a teacher, but as a person.

“He touched the lives of so many people, of students, parents, teachers, and he just gave a major contribution here for what we do and done for children,” Morris said.

Norment’s son, Justin Norment says he is grateful for the people who came together to remember his father’s impact.

“I know these people really appreciated my dad. I can hear it from the principal and the students of all the great stuff he’s done for the community. He also worked for more than just Northeast, working in the entire Jackson-Madison County School System doing Title IX,” Norment said.

Norment was also a veteran, and was honored by the North Side High School color guard as they presented the colors, and staff members waved American flags.

“He was a provider. He made sure that everybody was fed. He looked out for me, my little brother. As much as I went off to school, and back-talked him, he always made sure to stand right by his family, and that’s something no one can take from us,” Norment said.

Norment’s funeral services were held Thursday.