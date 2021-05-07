Patricia Johnson McCarter, age 74, resident of Eads, Tennessee and wife of John McCarter, departed this life Friday morning, May 7, 2021 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Patricia was born September 2, 1946 in Fayette County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Douglas and Janie Butler Johnson. She was married October 2, 1964 to John McCarter and was a homemaker throughout her life. She was a member of Eads Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School in earlier years. Patricia loved working in the garden with her flowers.

Mrs. McCarter is survived by her husband of 56 years, John McCarter of Eads, TN; her daughter, Julie Green of Eads, TN; her sister, Sylvia Johnson Smith of Eads, TN; four brothers, Larry Johnson (Geraldine) of Collierville, TN, David Johnson (Phyllis) of Eads, TN, Robert Johnson (Phyllis) of Eads, TN and Karl Johnson (Caren) of Eads, TN; and her grandson, Tanner Riley of Eads, TN. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Beverly Sue Graves and her brother, Jerry Johnson.

A visitation for Mrs. McCarter will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Graveside Services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at the Eads Cemetery.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be David Johnson, Karl Johnson, Robert Johnson, Brandon Johnson and Russell Holloway.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.