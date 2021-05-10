Hailey Nicole Craig and Colt Daniel Copeland

Graveside services for Hailey Nicole Craig, 24, and her premature son Colt Daniel Copeland will be held Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McKenzie with Pastor Evelyn Walker Smith officiating. Interment will follow the service. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 1:00 pm until leaving to the cemetery at 1:40 pm. Miss Craig, a former Certified Pharmacy Technician, died Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Volunteer Hospital in Martin. She was born on May 5, 1996 in McKenzie, Tennessee to Shanun and Emily Jeanine Craig Hood. She was a member of McKenzie Baptist Church, a 2014 graduate of McKenzie High School, a four year member of the McKenzie Marching Rebel Band and was a member of the Color Guard. She received her pharmacy training and later worked in the area near Missoula Montana. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers Bill Carper and Sammy Craig.

Survivors include her mother Emily Hood, her sister Storm Craig, and her maternal grandmother Maxine Davis all of McKenzie, her brother Zackaria Carper of Paris, and her half-sister and brother Ahleia Carper and Jeremiah Carper, her paternal grandmother Rose Carper of Michigan and her special friend Daniel Copeland of Palmersville, TN. She also leaves several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhom e.com.