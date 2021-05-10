JMCSS discusses ESSER funding, combining school sports teams

JACKSON, Tenn. — There is an update from the Jackson-Madison County School System’s May work session.

Several topics were discussed during the session, including updates on the federal funding plans and the sports co-op plan for the Jackson Central-Merry College and Early College High.

The third ESSER plan has $37 million to be distributed.

The capital projects in the plan include a multi-use football stadium and the Jackson Academic STEAM Academy program at the Malesus School.

Another topic discussed was the decision to combine different school sports teams in the district.

Jackson-Madison County School District Athletic Director, Tim Gilmer says they initially combined JCM with Early College High, but this caused a few issues.

“There were some kids that were going to lose eligibility and Dr. King was adamant from day one that we don’t want any decision we make in the district to cause a kid to lose their eligibility in any sport,” Gilmer said.

Gilmer says they went back to square one and ultimately fixed the problem.

“With the decisions we made, we got there and accomplished the goal while trying to keep the current co-ops in place the best we could,” Gilmer said.

And now with the excitement with reopening JCM, he says the district has received positive feedback about the new staff as well.

“We are really sending the message that we want to give the quality of young men and young women that are working with our student athletes and producing the kind of citizens and young men and women that everybody would be proud of,” Gilmer said.

The full school board will have their regular monthly meeting on Thursday to vote on the topics discussed in Monday’s work session.