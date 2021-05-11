David Alan Wilcox age 35, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021 in Jackson, TN. All services are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

David was born on October 15, 1985 in Pittsfield, MA. He was a self-employed artist and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Mr. Robert Alan Wilcox.

David is survived by his mother: Stephanie A. Wilcox of Jackson, TN; one brother: Christopher Wilcox of Pittsfield, MA; four sisters: Celia Roman of Pittsfield, MA, Stephanie Hudnall (Brentine) of Jackson, TN, Jessica Cohill (Wayne) of Jackson, TN, Kimberley Wilcox of Jackson, TN; one cousin: Susan Raut of Jackson, TN; He leaves a legacy of two sons: Aiden St. Leger of Pittsfield, MA, Berrick Daniel O’Keefe of Worchester, MA

The Wilcox family has chosen cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.

IN LOVING MEMORY

The ones we love never go away, they walk beside us even on this day.

Unseen, unheard, yet always near, still Loved, still Missed and Never Forgotten