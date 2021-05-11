Lexington High School hosts 10th annual Special Olympics

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — “‘Let me win, but, if I can’t win, let me be brave in the attempt.’ That’s kind of the Special Olympics motto,” said Brantley Smith, a community supporter.

Lexington High School hosted the annual Special Olympics Tuesday morning.

“I’m so excited that we got to have it,”said Kelly Page, a special education teacher. “I didn’t even know if we were going to be able to this year, but just seeing the kids be so excited and have so much fun, they’ve worked so hard this year, and it just warms my heart.”

The program started Tuesday morning with a parade of students from participating schools in Henderson County. The program launched to celebrate the end of the school year and to give students a break.

“Our Beta members come help our special ed students and buddy up with them, and help them follow along the program and the agenda and follow along with them also,” said special education director Melissa Barker.

They held a few competitive activities, such as the longest run and longest jump. They also hosted non-competitive activities so that students could have fun with one another.

“It’s a great time for everyone to come out, parents, families, students, to enjoy themselves after this long year and just to have a good time,” Barker said.

Lexington High School has hosted the Special Olympics for more than 10 years, and they hope to continue the tradition.