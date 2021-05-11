Milan K-9 gets trained to investigate fires

MILAN, Tenn. — Tuesday was Test Day for fire investigator Brent Autry and his K-9 Tony, who is trained in detecting accelerants at fires.

“As you see today, we’re going to do basics,” Autry said. “It’s the first thing we do in the morning, and last thing we do in the evening.”

They would typically travel to do their recertification, but since it was through video this year, we got to join in.

“We have to go through this process and have the owner of the company and everyone watch us and make sure we’re doing everything right,” Autry said.

Once the rules were set, the race was on. And Tony got to work.

“We’re going to have a can, with one drop of fuel. He searches, hits the fuel, he gives me his primary command, which is sitting down, and I’ll feed him. Then we’ll come over, and I’ll open the chemist box. Our box was sent from Maine, and I have to prove it hasn’t been opened or tampered with. I’ll put it in the Daisy wheel. I’ll spin it, turn and stop it, and give him his command to go search. I’ll pull the number [of the can] up, set it down, and let them confirm the number. While we wait the results on that, we’ll move on to blocks, which is going to be scent discrimination. Scent discrimination is using materials that are typical in building. Today we’re using plastic, carpet, and wood. I burn those ahead of time so they can off-gas. Tony is looking for specific properties.”

So far, Tony has been with the department for a little less than a year, and has helped investigate 14 fires. Autry sees this exercise as an opportunity to test where they are in their training.

“The main focus here today is the handler trusting his K9,” Autry said.

And with his passing grade, Tony can finish up his rookie year at the Milan Fire Department.

Tony is based in Milan, but he and Autry investigate fires throughout West Tennessee.

He and Brent Autry were trained through the State Farm Arson Dog Program.

