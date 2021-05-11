Mobile Farmers Market makes first stop of 2021 season

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Mobile Farmers Market made its first stop of the 2021 season.

They opened shop at the Rosewood Gardens community, offering residents fresh produce at a fraction of the cost.

Organizers say they love going around the communities in Jackson, and introducing them to a program that some may not know about.

Tuesday’s stop is the first of many for the next few months.

“We’re excited to be back in the city. We’re excited to have an opportunity to come back and offer opportunities to farmers and people in the community,” said Justin Searcy, Community Development Director for the City of Jackson.

The Mobile Farmers Market announces their locations during the week.