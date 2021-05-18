Bolivar holds elections for mayor, city alderman positions

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Bolivar held its municipal elections on Tuesday, and city residents had a number of choices to make.

“It’s a City of Bolivar election. They’re voting for a mayor and four city council positions,” said Amber Moore, Admin of Elections for Hardeman County.

The biggest race on the ballot is for Bolivar city mayor.

Incumbent Mayor Julian McTizic gave his pitch to voters, focusing on how Bolivar responds to a post-pandemic economy.

“We made it through the pandemic — we’re not completely out of it. But as we move forward, we need to focus on how we can help support our small businesses, making sure people are getting back to work, and of course making sure everyone is safe,” McTizic said.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Caroline Miller says she wants more change in Bolivar, and wants a focus on things like affordable housing and community programs.

“We’ve got to invest in the people of Bolivar, and until we do that, then we’re going to always be a community that is considered distressed,” Miller said.

Election officials admit that the turnout has been pretty low. However, they do expect that to change as the day goes on.

“I think that when municipal elections don’t piggyback on federal elections, people don’t put much interest in them. I think there’s a lot more interest when there are federal elections,” Moore said.

Moore said she expected a bump around lunchtime, and after people get off work.

“We have a little over 3,200 voters, and right now we’re just at under 1,000 voting,” Moore said.

The polls opened at 8 a.m., and they will remain open until 7 p.m.