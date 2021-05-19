Services for Mr. Charles Edward “Shammey” Brooks, Jr. age 53 of Brownsville, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, 11:00 A.M., at the Peaceful Chapel Baptist Church. The interment will be in the New Macedonia Church Cemetery in Fruitvale, Tennessee.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 10:00 A.M., until time of service.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411 or log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com