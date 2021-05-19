Mr. Charles Edward “Shammey” Brooks, Jr.

WBBJ Staff

Charles Brooks Fb AnnouncementServices for Mr. Charles Edward “Shammey” Brooks, Jr. age 53 of Brownsville, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, May 22, 2021, 11:00 A.M., at the Peaceful Chapel Baptist Church. The interment will be in the New Macedonia Church Cemetery in Fruitvale, Tennessee.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 10:00 A.M., until time of service.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411 or log on to our website at www.stephenson-shaw.com

Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts