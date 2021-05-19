William Dennis Ridley

Services for William Dennis Ridley, 69, will be held Friday, May 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Brummitt- McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother James Hazlewood officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 20, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Friday, May 21 from 11:00 a.m. until service time. Mr. Ridley, a retired worker from Atlantic Homes, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at his residence. He was born on June 25, 1951 in McKenzie, Tennessee to William Richard and Charlye Mae Moore Ridley. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years Betty Kay Ross Ridley, two daughters Laura Ann Ridley and Melissa (Bryan) Dawn McClure both of McKenzie, two sons, William (Danielle) Dennis Ridley Jr. of Collierville, TN and John David Williams of Bella Vista, Arkansas, two sisters Teresa “Kay” (Dwayne) French of Jackson, TN and Barbara (Dwayne) Ann Charlton of Milan, TN, a brother Timothy “Tim” (Pam) Ridley of McKenzie, TN, 11 grandchildren.

Pallbearers who will be serving are Anthony Ross, Patrick Ross, Brent Davis, Jamie Boyd, Jeremy Boyd, and Bobby Joe Wynes. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Rusty Ross, Matthew Ross, and Ryan Ross

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.