Local church hosts graduation celebration for members

JACKSON, Tenn– A local church is celebrating the class of 2021.

St. James Baptist Church in Jackson is celebrating its members who graduated in the class of 2021 with a drive by celebration.

Members of the church cheered the graduates on as they drove by handing out gifts.

Two of the graduates say it’s a blessing to be honored by the members of their church.

“It feels really good because they’ve always been behind us and they’ve always supported us in everything we do,” Madison Academic graduate, Taylor Harris said.

“If feels amazing to be recognized because I know must churches don’t do everything for their teams and youth of the church, but this church is amazing and we always do stuff for the youth and the teams,” Jahzara Butler said.

Both of them say they plan to attend college in the fall and major in Biology and Architecture.