Charles Gaylon Hinkson, Sr., age 84, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Sandra Ballard Hinkson, departed this life Monday evening, May 24, 2021 at his home.

Charles was born July 23, 1936 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Charles Arthur Hinkson and Virginia Jefferson Hinkson. He was married March 7, 1980 to the former Sandra Ballard and was a firefighter with the Memphis Fire Department, retiring as a Lieutenant after 25 years of employment. He moved to Somerville in 2005 and was a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Whiteville. In Somerville, he was also a volunteer firefighter for Engine House 13. Charles enjoyed hunting and fishing in earlier years and custom woodworking and farming in later years. He loved raising four children and most importantly, was a true Southern Gentleman.

Mr. Hinkson is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sandra Ballard Hinkson of Somerville, TN; his daughter, Anita Renea Brock of Millington, TN; and two sons, Charles G. Hinkson, Jr. of Memphis, TN and Stephen T. Hinkson of Memphis, TN. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Wright.

Graveside Services for Mr. Hinkson will be held at 3 P.M. Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. The officiating minister will be Bro. Charles Truix.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.

