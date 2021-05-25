Ms. Julia Ann Gray was born on April 12, 1953 in Jackson, TN. She departed this life on May 24, 2021 in Jackson, TN.

A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 29, 2021 St. Paul C.M.E Church.

Open Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon-7:00 pm on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.

Family will receive friends from 6:00 pm-7:00 pm.

Please keep this family your prayers. For more information please call 731-427-1521 or long onto bledsoefuneralhome.com.