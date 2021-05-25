Ms. Julia Ann Gray

WBBJ Staff

Julia Gray 2Ms. Julia Ann Gray was born on April 12, 1953 in Jackson, TN. She departed this life on May 24, 2021 in Jackson, TN.

 A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, May 29, 2021 St. Paul C.M.E Church.

Open Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon-7:00 pm on Friday, May 28, 2021 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.

Family will receive friends from 6:00 pm-7:00 pm.

Please keep this family your prayers. For more information please call 731-427-1521 or long onto bledsoefuneralhome.com.

