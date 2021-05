(AP) WOONSOCKET, R.I. – CVS is offering its customers the chance to bring home more than just their merchandise and a long, coupon-laden receipt.

The drugstore chain says those getting COVID-19 vaccines can win a chance to go to the Super Bowl.

Other prizes are a trip to Bermuda. cash, or gift cards.

CVS joins a growing number of companies offering incentives to lure people to get vaccinated.

The contest starts Tuesday and ends July 10.