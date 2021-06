Graveside service for Rose Ella Higgs Estes, age 95, will be Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Highland Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Estes died Monday, May 31, 2021 at Maplewood Health Care Center.

Visitation for Mrs. Estes will be Monday, June 7, 2021 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.