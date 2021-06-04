New business opens in Milan, invites vendors to join

MILAN, Tenn. — A ribbon cutting ceremony marked the opening of a new business in Milan.

Rachel’s Attic is a new store with a flea market/antique mall set up.

There’s a total of 300 vendor spaces, and 152 vendors have already signed up.

The new store has something to offer for people of all ages, selling anything from woodworking, antiques, knick knacks, clothing, toys and more.

Co-owner Chris Starnes says they hope to help the people in Milan get the items they want, and also help them with their own business.

“My goal for this store is to bring essentially 300 small business places, so the people in Milan and surrounding communities can have a place to sell their stuff, kind of be a little side stream of income for anyone that doesn’t want to go out and get another store front,” Starnes said. “It’s kind of a place where someone can have a business of their own.”

