Aspell opens long-term living recovery house

JACKSON, Tenn. — Aspell Recovery Center held an open house and ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon for Kirkland House.

It’s a long-term living house for women recovering from addiction of substance abuse.

During the open house, there were guest speakers and emotional testimonies.

Aspell partnered with the state, and Carl and Alice Kirkland, for grants and funds.

Officials with Aspell say the tools and resources give the women hope for themselves and their families.

“When they come in, and they don’t have anything, and they’re beaten down, and they’re just destroyed from the inside out. And then when they get back with their families, they start being a mom to their children, and they start learning how to live life without having to use,” Frankie Elliott, Chief Operations Officer for Aspell.

Elliott says around 60 women are receiving services for treatment.