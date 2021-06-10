Library offers new virtual portal for senior citizens

JACKSON, Tenn. — You’re never too old to learn something new at the Jackson-Madison County Library.

The library downtown has partnered with the City of Jackson to get portal tablets for seniors citizens and assisted living facilities.

The portals allow users to connect with friends and family through Facebook or WhatsApp.

These portals are available for check out at the library for those 65-years-old and older.

All portals checked out from the library come with a “Mi-Fi” device for individuals without Wi-Fi.

Library Director Dinah Harris explained how people can check out a portal.

“We have five devices, and you come to our display of Library of Things, and you would pull out a little DVD case that says ‘Facebook portal,’ and take it to the front desk and you would sign an agreement to use our Library of Things,” Harris said.

If you want to learn more, call the library at (731)425-8600.