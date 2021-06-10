Public feedback requested on local historical milestones

JACKSON, Tenn. — Residents are invited to participate in a public forum regarding Jackson/Madison County’s upcoming bicentennial celebration.

On Tuesday, June 15, the Jackson Madison County Bicentennial Commission will meet with residents in the lobby of Jackson City Hall.

The goal is to “learn more about the personal history of the community” to develop a view of both the past 200 years in the area and aspirations for the future.

Residents will have the opportunity to submit responses to the following questions:

What do you want us to remember?

What can we celebrate today?

How can we leave a legacy for tomorrow?

Those who wish to contribute, but are unable to attend in-person, can submit responses through a survey at facebook.com/jacksonmadison200.

The bicentennial year, featuring a variety of events, kicks off in August 2021 with the Birthday Bash at The Amp.

The year-long celebration comes to a close in August 2022 with a parade and concert at The Ballpark at Jackson.

August 14, 2021 : Birthday Bash / The Amp

: Birthday Bash / The Amp November 13, 2021 : Celebration of the 200th birthday of Madison County / The Ned

: Celebration of the 200th birthday of Madison County / The Ned June 1, 2022 : Unveiling of the City of Jackson Time Capsule from 1972 / Muse Park

: Unveiling of the City of Jackson Time Capsule from 1972 / Muse Park August 12, 2022 : 200 Voice Choir / Civic Center

: 200 Voice Choir / Civic Center August 13, 2022: Bicentennial Celebration Event: Parade and Concert / Ballpark

The public forum at City Hall, located at 101 E Main Street, will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 15.

