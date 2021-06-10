RIFA launches community supported agriculture boxes

JACKSON, Tenn. — RIFA partnered with the Jackson Housing Authority to distribute produce boxes to the community.

As a continuation of their Senior Staples Program, the nonprofit launched its community supported agriculture boxes, or CSA for short.

CSA is a food delivery project that will deliver fresh produce to local senior citizens. The deliveries will begin June 16 and every other following Wednesday.

This operation can’t be done without the help of volunteers.

If you’re interested in volunteering, join RIFA on Wednesday this summer from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“This is the first time ever that RIFA will be distributing these boxes, and so we’re excited to be able to provide fresh and nutrient filled produce to senior citizens,” said Gracie Sloan, RIFA’s Marketing Director.

To become a volunteer or learn more, click here.