Bolivar set to open Sand Beach Lake by July 4th

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — The City of Bolivar is working to make sure Sand Beach Lake is open and ready to use by the Fourth of July weekend.

“July 2nd, we have planned a big event, sponsored by our Downtown Development Corporation and the City of Bolivar,” said Mayor Julian McTizic. “We are about to put on the biggest fireworks show, I think it’s safe to say, in the history of Hardeman County.”

Mayor Mctizic told us about the plans Monday morning.

The events will start at 7:30 on the lake, located just east of downtown Bolivar.

“We’ll have live music from City Mix,” Mayor McTizic said. “We’ll also bounce houses, free food for the family and kids. Come out. Everything is going to be free.”

Construction on the 122 acre park started over two years ago, and this event will be the kickoff to many more to come.

“We finished the walking trail. We have a walking trail around the rim of the lake. We have fishing. We’re working on finding a vendor to do kayaks and canoes and paddle boat rentals. I have different events for picnics, different activities to do and just hang out with your family and friends,” said McTizic.

In the future, the city plans on building cabins, a fishing dock, and an amphitheater — all funded by grants.

“Everything we’ve spent down here has been grant money,” McTizic said. “We haven’t spent any of the city’s tax money down here. So we’re excited to say everything we’ve done down here has all been because of the help of our friends at the State and Federal Government through Project Diabetes.”

The City of Bolivar is asking you bring lawn chairs and blankets to the fireworks show.

