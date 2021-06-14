Jennette Maxine Land Leek

Jennette Maxine Land Leek age 76, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital.

She was born in Brownsville, TN on October 27, 1944, to the late James Land and Doris Taylor Land. Also preceding her in death was three brothers: Steve Land, Larry Land, Lynn Land; and one sister: Patricia Neal Land.

She is survived by one son: Shannon Leek (Theresa Vinson); one daughter: Misty Howell (Freddie) all of Ripley, TN; She leaves a legacy of three grandchildren.

The Leek family has chosen cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Brownsville Funeral Home.