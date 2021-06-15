Ms. Debra Ann Martin

WBBJ Staff

Debra MartinMs. Debra Ann Martin was born on September 22, 1959 in Madison County, TN. She departed this life on June 10, 2021 in Humboldt, Tennessee

A Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at St. John’s #1 Missionary Baptist Church.

Open Visitation will be from 1:00 pm-7:00 pm Friday, June 18, 2021 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.

Family will receive friends from 5:00pm-7:00 pm.

Please keep this family in your prayers. For more information call 731-427-1521 or log onto bledsoefuneralhome.com.

