Ms. Debra Ann Martin was born on September 22, 1959 in Madison County, TN. She departed this life on June 10, 2021 in Humboldt, Tennessee

A Funeral Service will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at St. John’s #1 Missionary Baptist Church.

Open Visitation will be from 1:00 pm-7:00 pm Friday, June 18, 2021 at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.

Family will receive friends from 5:00pm-7:00 pm.

Please keep this family in your prayers. For more information call 731-427-1521 or log onto bledsoefuneralhome.com.