Pilots honored by McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — On Tuesday, McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport honored two pilots who dared to fly on a very special anniversary.

“They have the same story. They’re both Americans who had a dream, and who let nothing stop them from their dream,” said Thelma Rudd, Events Coordinator for the Memphis Blackhawks.

One hundred years ago, one famous pilot returned to the United States from France to achieve her pilot’s license and her dream to fly.

“Today is the 100th anniversary of Bessie Coleman receiving her pilot’s license. She had to leave America, get one a boat and go to France, and she came back on June 15, 1921,” Rudd said.

The second pilot honored was a local named Eugene May.

In the 1940s, May wanted to get his pilot’s licenses at McKellar-Sipes, but was turned down.

Now, they are recognizing his efforts over the years.

“We felt like this was the perfect day to honor, and recognize, and archive Mr. Eugene May. We archived his FAA Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award,” Rudd said.

The event honored both pilots’ endeavors, and the struggles they had to overcome.

However, it was decided that race be left out of the story. The main focus was their determination, not their race.

“We’re able to take the race part out of it. It’s very important that we take that part out. Mr. May set a goal, and he didn’t let the race thing stop him from doing it. The same with Queen Bess,” Rudd said.

At the end of the event, May’s pilot award was displayed in the airport for all to see.