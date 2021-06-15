S T Thompson, age 88, resident of Charlotte, Tennessee and husband of the late Virginia Thompson, departed this life Sunday afternoon, June 13, 2021 at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

S T was born June 7, 1933 in Fayette County, Tennessee, the son of the late George Thompson and Lillie White Thompson. He was employed as a truck operator with Hart’s Transportation for many years before his retirement in 1996. He was married June 7, 1955 to Frances Virginia Bentley Thompson, who preceded him in death on June 9, 2012.

Mr. Thompson is survived by his daughter, Deborah Belton of Charlotte, TN; four sons, Jack Thompson (Lucy) of Enville, TN, Ralph Thompson of Memphis, TN, Wayne Thompson of Chester County, TN and Leon Thompson of Charlotte, TN; his sister, Louise Pittman of Somerville, TN; ten grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Alvie Cannon, Voydie Cannon and Ruby Ferge; and four brothers, J.C. Hamm, Herbert Hamm, Clifton Thompson and Lester Thompson.

Funeral Services for Mr. Thompson will be held at 3 P.M. Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Mike Hollaway, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Thompson will be from 1 to 3 P.M. Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Jack Thompson, Leon Thompson, Ralph Thompson, Wayne Thompson, Tommy Thompson and Jeremy Thompson.

