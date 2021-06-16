Evelyn Yancey Doyle, age 79, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of the late Billy Murrel Doyle, departed this life Monday afternoon, June 14, 2021 at her home.

Evelyn was born April 8, 1942 in Fayette County, Tennessee, the daughter of the late William Howard Yancey and Edna Earl Carnathan Yancey. She was married April 5, 1958 to Billy Murrel Doyle and was a lifelong resident of Fayette County. She was employed at Morris Clinic, Wilder Clinic and McKnight Clinic, all in Somerville, before retiring after 36 years. She also worked as a hostess at Peebles Funeral Home for many years. Mrs. Doyle was a devoted member of Shady Grove Baptist Church in Somerville and enjoyed cooking, gardening and special times with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Doyle is survived by her daughter, Susan Bohanon (Butch) of Somerville, TN; two sons, Billy Ross Doyle (Susan) of Somerville, TN and Darrin Doyle (Janet Parsons) of Somerville, TN; her niece that she treated as her daughter, Margaret Ouida McElwee (Danny) of Altus, OK; five grandchildren, Amanda Pickens (Adam), Beth Wallingsford (Tracy), Sara Holland (Justin), Molly Doyle (Gary Pitts) and Lillian Doyle; five great-grandchildren, Allie Rae, Claire, Easton Ross, Jack and AvaLynn; and her niece and caregiver, Janet Doyle Fischer of Somerville, TN.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by five sisters and three brothers.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Doyle will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, June 18, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Freddie Clifft officiating. Interment will follow in the Hood Cemetery in the Warren Community. A visitation for Mrs. Doyle will be from 5 to 8 P.M. Thursday, June 17, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Justin Holland, Tracy Wallingsford, Adam Pickens, Gary Pitts, Ronnie Markle and Sam Wilkerson. Honorary pallbearers will be Joseph Tapp, Ray Motley, Farrel Culver, Charles Creak, Henry Diffee, O’Neal Markle, Richard Pattat, Roger Solley, Anthony German and Audie Bishop.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Shady Grove Baptist Church, 17960 Highway 76, Somerville, TN 38068 or the Hood Cemetery Association, c/o Linda Byrum, 3825 Ina Road, Whiteville, TN 38068.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.