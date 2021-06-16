RIFA distributes fresh produce at local apartments

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization is distributing fresh produce to senior citizens living in the community.

The Regional Inter-Faith Association began distributing community supported food boxes to the people of Centennial Pass Apartments.

Purchased from Falcon Ridge Farms, these boxes contain fresh produce like vegetables, fruits and meats.

People living in the Centennial Pass Apartments say they appreciated receiving the boxes.

“I just loved it. It was nice, really nice. It’s good to know people are thinking about us older people and everything, you know,” said Donna Teague, an apartment resident.

The boxes will be distributed every other Wednesday through the middle of October.

Employees and volunteers were excited to kick off the distribution and eager to serve residents in the community

“Today was a huge success. We had a few kinks. Obviously, being our first day doing this, there’s going to be a learning curve, and so we’ve got some ideas on how to run a little bit smoother next time, but I would consider today a success for sure,” said RIFA Executive Director Lisa Tillman.

The next distribution date will be June 30. If you want to help, please contact RIFA AT (731) 427-7963.

If you’d like to volunteer for the next distribution, click here.