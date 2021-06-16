RJ Young hosts ‘Modern Office Makeover’ giveaway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Does your office need a makeover? If so, RJ Young just announced a giveaway that might be for you.

The company announced Wednesday that it will be hosting the Modern Office Makeover giveaway.

The company says the winning business will receive an office upgrade, which can include backfile scanning, printers, digital lockers, whiteboards, and more.

“Businesses have been through so much this past year,” said RJ Young COO AJ Baggot. “We have seen first-hand how important it is for businesses to have the proper technologies implemented to increase efficiencies in any workplace. We want to help businesses in need of a technology refresh. That’s why we’re hosting this giveaway.”

RJ Young says businesses can enter the contest by tagging @RJYoungCo and using the hashtag “#NotSoModernOffice” on social media by June 28.