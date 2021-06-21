Dozens of animals removed from home in east Jackson

EAST JACKSON, Tenn. — Dozens of animals are removed from a home in east Jackson.

Officials with the Jackson Animal Care Center and Animal Rescue Corps say they’ve been working on an animal hoarding case for the last several months.

Officials say they received an order from a judge Monday morning to remove all animals from a house on Lockwood drive.

Officials say, when they arrived, they found three times the number of dogs they were told to expect.

According to a press release, at least three dogs were found dead in the home.

Officials say the stench and high levels of ammonia gas could be smelled from outside.

Officials with animal rescue corps say the conditions on the property were some of the worst they’ve ever seen.

The case started after receiving multiple complaints.

“It started off as an owner complaint, noise complaint, dogs running loose when they would get out of the house, and it just escalated from there over the last several months,” explained Whitney Owen, director of animal services for the city of Jackson.

Amy Haverstick, director of field operations for Animal Rescue Corps, says the dogs will go to their emergency shelter to receive full veterinary exams and vaccines.