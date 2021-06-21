Former Benton Co. pastor in custody on multiple rape charges

BENTON CO., Tenn. — A Benton County pastor is being charged with multiple counts of statutory rape and more.

Josh Henley, a former pastor of Church of Christ in Holladay Tennessee and a volunteer assistant basketball coach at Holladay school is being charged with three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure and one count of aggravated sexual battery.

Benton county Sheriff Kenny Christopher says Henley has a record of raping young girls from ages 14 to 16.

The Sheriff says he started grooming some of them at age 12.

“We started the investigation whenever we got information from one of these girls. She spoke to a neighbor friend of hers and then went back to her parents with this, and we were contacted,” Sheriff Christopher explained.

Henley currently resides in Evansville, Indiana where he was serving as a pastor and youth director.

Sheriff Christopher says multiple young women have come forward and not just in Benton county, but in other areas.

“We knew from the information we got, it was going to expand off to different states and that’s when we got the federal authorities involved,” Christopher shared.

Authorities say at least three victims have been confirmed in Benton county and more victims in other states like Indiana, Oklahoma, and possibly Texas.

Sheriff Christopher says the Holladay community didn’t find anything to be alarming about Henley, and this comes as a shock.

“Everyone that knows him seems to find him very credible. It’s pretty much a shock to everybody as far as we can tell he’s married, his wife has a small child and I believe she’s around six months pregnant,” Christopher said.

Sheriff Christopher says more charges are expected to be put on Henley and he is currently in custody on one million dollars bond.

If anyone has information about this investigation call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.