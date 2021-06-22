Lifeline Blood Services giving away Ford EcoSport for more blood supply

JACKSON, Tenn. — Lifeline Blood Services is asking the community for help.

Marketing manager Caitlin Roach says, with the very low supply of blood, they are trying to catch people’s attention by giving away a brand new Ford EcoSport SUV.

“The need for blood right now has truly never been higher. I don’t know how else to say it. I wish I knew what the magic words were to motivate people to come in. Hopefully you can win a free car,” Roach said.

Roach says to meet the need of the 17 hospitals and 14 air ambulances they serve, they are needing 525 units of blood a week.

She says you can enter to win the car by stopping by to give blood from now until Labor Day, and it’s not only important to supply blood, but have enough to give to people who need it.

“Yesterday morning, we had zero units of O-positive and three units of O-negative in this building,” Roach said.

She also says the COVID-19 pandemic has added to the shortage of blood supply.

“Due to various COVID complications, I think people got out of the habit of giving, and summer is always a hard time anyway, but there are several lingering effects that are keeping us from having the drives that we do have,” Roach said.

For more information about Lifeline Blood Services or how to donate, click here.