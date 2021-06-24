TWRA participating in Operation Dry Water during July 4 weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is participating in Operation Dry Water during July 4 weekend.

Operation Dry Water is a weekend of education and enforcement on impaired boating across Tennessee, according to a news release. The operation will begin July 3 and continue through July 5.

The TWRA is partnering with the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, according to the release.

Operation Dry Water started in 2009 under the NASBLA.

The TWRA will be looking for individuals boating under the influence, and law enforcement officers will be increasing awareness of the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs for operators and passengers, the release says.

In 2020, there were eight boating-related incidents resulting in serious injuries, the release says. Eleven BUI arrests were made across the state.

