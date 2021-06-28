Bobbie Clair Crossen Escue, age 90, passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral Services for Mrs. Escue will be conducted on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. in the Chapel of the Eureka United Methodist Church with Bro. Houston Sills officiating. Burial to follow in the Forked Deer Cemetery. A visitation for the Escue Family will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Eureka United Methodist Church from 9:30 A.M. until the service hour at 11:00 A.M.

Mrs. Bobbie was born on May 5, 1931, in Ripley, MS to the late James Madison Crossen and Allie Jane Witt Crossen. She was a Lifelong member of the Eureka United Methodist Church, serving as a Lay Leader and Sunday School Teacher. She worked as a self-employed seamstress for many years and was also employed with Wells Lamont Glove Factory and Tupperware. Also preceding her in death was her husband of 62 years, Richard Durwood Escue; three brothers: Jimmy Crossen, Willard Crossen, Harlen Crossen; seven sisters: Beatrice Daniels, Ester Lee Hatman, Margaret Simpson, Genorah Morris, Dorothy Hardy, Mildred Crossen and Hazel Crossen.

Mrs. Bobbie is survived by one son: Sam L. Escue (Lynda) of Alexandria, AL; three daughters: Janie Collins (Brian) of Trenton, TN, Joyce Burcky (Peter) of Bartlett, TN, Frances Bullard (Raymond) of Southaven, MS; two brothers: Guy Crossen of Apopka, FL, Walter Crossen of Brownsville, TN. She leaves a legacy of 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She also leaves her special friends: Sue Hill and Bobbie Jean Emerson.

In lieu of flowers, the Escue family requests that memorials be made to the Forked Deer Cemetery Association, c/o Keith Warren, 6016 Forked Deer Road, Gates, TN 38037 or to the Eureka United Methodist Church Fund, Tibbs Forked Deer Road, Gates, TN 38037

—