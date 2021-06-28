David Hunter

1960 – 2021

James David Hunter, age 60, resident of Whiteville, Tennessee, departed this life Sunday morning, June 27, 2021 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee.

David was born August 13, 1960 in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of the late Jackie Hunter and Joan Mallett Hunter. He graduated from Westside High School in Memphis, Tennessee and was employed as a trim carpenter. David was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Mr. Hunter is survived by his son, James David Ramseur (Sarah) of Memphis, TN; his sister, Jackie Ellingburg (Floyd) of Southaven, MS; his brother, Calvin Hunter of Blue Springs, MS; and numerous friends who were like his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Hunter.

Memorial Services for Mr. Hunter will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Mitchell Rogers officiating. Visitations will be from 1 until 2 P.M. Thursday, July 1, 2021 and following the service.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.